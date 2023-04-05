Bygones: Department of Labor official, Duluth native, spoke in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 5, 1983
- The William Clay Ford, the first laker to arrive in the Twin Ports this season, sailed through the Duluth ship canal yesterday. The St. Lawrence Seaway opens today, and the first saltwater vessel is expected to arrive next week.
- Mark D. Cowan, chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Labor, will be guest speaker at the 59th annual Hall of Fame Dinner this week in the Radisson Duluth Hotel. Cowan was raised in Duluth and graduated from East High School.
News Tribune, April 5, 1923
- Attendance records for the week were broken last night when the largest crowd yet attended the Duluth Building Show at the Armory. The show, sponsored this year by the Duluth Builders' Exchange, is expected to become an annual event.
- Plans have been presented to the Eveleth City Council for improvements to the city auditorium. Specifications call for the installation of three front entrances on Jackson Street, a full basement, a ventilating system, kitchen facilities and other improvements.
