News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: Denfeld could have been called Oneota High School

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
February 15, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Feb. 15, 1983

  • Duluth city councilors yesterday postponed taking the first step to start a high-technology high school until city and UMD administrators can meet with Duluth school officials. The city wants to establish the special high school to help attract high-technology industries.
  • Twenty employees of the Cook Home, a St. Louis County nursing home in Duluth, will be laid off due to a lack of patients in the county's nursing homes. At the county's three homes, only 74% of the 315 beds are in use.

News Tribune, Feb. 15, 1923

  • Some early settlers of Duluth are urging the city to name the new school to be built near 46th Avenue West "Oneota High School." They point out that the school will be on the site of the old Oneota colony and beneath the rocky cliff formerly called Mount Oneota.
  • More than 500 couples are expected to attend the 21st annual Switchmen's Ball, given by Switchmen's Union No. 7 on April 7 in Superior's Tower Hall. La Pointe' s Syncopators will provide the music and Ladies' Auxiliary will serve refreshments.
By Dave Ouse
