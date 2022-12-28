Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Crack discovered in I-35 ramp 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 28, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 28, 1982

  • An exit ramp on Interstate 35 in Duluth's West End was barricaded to traffic yesterday after a crack was discovered in one of its main support girders. The ramp provides a route to Superior from the freeway's northbound lane.
  • The city of Duluth will allocate $6,000 for maintenance and to pay for utilities for the new Morgan Park-Smithville Community Club for the next six months. The community center opened Dec. 4 at 88th Avenue West and Hilton Street.

News Tribune, Dec. 28, 1922

  • Duluth City Clerk Fred D. Ash has been appointed second deputy county auditor for St. Louis County, effective Jan. 1. Ash will be succeeded as city clerk by A.H. Davenport, who for a number of years has served as deputy to Ash.
  • One of the largest number of entries that the Duluth Curling Club has enjoyed in recent years has been registered for this season's play. Members of the games committee yesterday said 56 rinks have been entered and nine more are expected by tonight.
By Dave Ouse
