Bygones: Cloquet factory made 12 billion toothpicks a year
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 14, 1983
- The Federal Bureau of Prisons has chosen the Duluth Air Base as the site for a new minimum-security prison for men, pending approval of several federal offices and Congress. The prison would employ 125 to 150 people with an annual payroll of about $1.8 million.
- Duluth city councilors voted 5-2 yesterday to request another exit be added to the design for Interstate 35 between 10th and 26th avenues east. John Pawlak, MnDOT district engineer, told councilors the proposal could delay and possibly kill the extension of I-35.
News Tribune, June 14, 1923
- The passenger steamer Tionesta of the Great Lakes Transit Company arrived in Duluth yesterday morning, opening the season for the company's fleet of passenger boats. Captain Dougherty, who has commanded the Tionesta since 1903, said the weather was very pleasant on the trip from Buffalo.
- Officials of the Berst-Forster-Dixfield Company of Cloquet said yesterday the firm manufactures about 12 billion toothpicks a year, or 62.5 million for each working day. In addition, the company makes 250,000 tongue depressors, 500,000 throat swabs, and 300,000 clothespins every working day.
