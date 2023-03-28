99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Champion Barnum Bombers welcomed home 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 28, 1983

  • Most Carlton County residents turned out yesterday afternoon to celebrate the homecoming of the Barnum Bombers, the new Class A boys' basketball champions. The team was escorted into town by a 5-mile-long, 500-car caravan, which delivered them to the Barnum High School gym.
  • Firefighting demonstrations and equipment displays will be presented during the Aitkin Volunteer Fire Department's 100th anniversary celebration Aug. 19-20. Historical exhibits and several antique firetrucks and firefighting equipment will also be shown during the two-day event.

News Tribune, March 28, 1923

  • A spring music festival will be held at Duluth's Shrine Auditorium May 22-24, Lyman Ackley, choral director, announced yesterday. Ackley said all the performers will be from Duluth, including the soloists, the orchestra, and the chorus.
  • Members of five Duluth Boy Scout troops were tested last night for advancement to the next highest rank. The boys will appear before the Court of Honor tomorrow night at the Elks' Club where badges they have earned will be awarded.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
013020.N.DNT.KEMPS.C01.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council may rezone former Kemps Dairy property for development
March 27, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth woman charged with tax fraud, identity theft
March 27, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth city council will decide tonight whether to fund storage of homeless people’s property
March 27, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3537535+072617pints.jpg
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Is it OK to send tap beer back?
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Folks sit a table and talk.
Health
Duluth research team studies dementia in Indigenous, rural communities
March 28, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Two men stand arm-in-arm on a paved surface, smiling as they pose for a photo. The man at left is wearing a Billy Madison shirt and a lanyard. The man at right is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth theater, Minnesota Film Festival screen Bob Saget's last movie
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' 2022-23 super seniors leave as legends, but Crowell ready to reload at goaltender in 2023-24
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens