Bygones: Century ago, more women than men chosen for Superior jury

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 21, 1983

One of the pioneers in the development of Minnesota's peat industry, the late Joseph Leoni of Gilbert, will be honored at that town's Diamond Jubilee celebration later this month. Leoni was active for 30 years in the commercial development of peat.

The 41-unit Pineview Apartments, adjoining the Carlton Nursing Home in Carlton, will be dedicated in a ceremony this Sunday. The $1.8 million complex combines the appeal of private apartments with the advantages of some central facilities and nursing service when needed.

News Tribune, June 21, 1923

About 600 teachers are enrolled in the 21st annual summer school of the Duluth State Teachers College, the largest number in the history of the school. Fifty teachers from Duluth schools are enrolled, but also included are teachers from nearly every county in Minnesota.

For the first time in the history of courts in Superior, a jury currently serving includes more women than men. The jury was chosen for the case of the American District Telegraph Company against the Benson Electric Company over the provision of night watchman services.

