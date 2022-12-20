SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: Century ago, Duluth actress Adelaide Thurston urged women to join major political parties

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 20, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 20, 1982

About 400 area Share volunteers this weekend collected more than 20,000 pounds of non-perishable food that will restock food shelf programs in Duluth, on the Iron Range, and on the North Shore. They also collected about $8,000 in monetary contributions.

Gregg Nelson and Wayne Lindberg have been operating the Superior Guitar Co. at 34A E. Superior St. in Duluth for about seven years, building custom-made guitars. They have supplied instruments for members of some of the top rock bands in the Upper Midwest.

News Tribune, Dec. 20, 1922

Duluth civic organizations and private citizens are endorsing Mayor Snively's program for extension of the boulevard and improvement of the incidental park system. The Automobile Club and the Lions' Club both endorsed the plan this week and more endorsements are expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adelaide Thurston, Duluth actress, addressed the local Kiwanis Club yesterday and urged women not to form their own party but to join one of the major parties. Miss Thurston, who works for the Republican National Committee, has become a major speaker for the Republican Party.

Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler