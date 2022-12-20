Bygones: Century ago, Duluth actress Adelaide Thurston urged women to join major political parties

News Tribune, Dec. 20, 1982

About 400 area Share volunteers this weekend collected more than 20,000 pounds of non-perishable food that will restock food shelf programs in Duluth, on the Iron Range, and on the North Shore. They also collected about $8,000 in monetary contributions.

Gregg Nelson and Wayne Lindberg have been operating the Superior Guitar Co. at 34A E. Superior St. in Duluth for about seven years, building custom-made guitars. They have supplied instruments for members of some of the top rock bands in the Upper Midwest.

News Tribune, Dec. 20, 1922

Duluth civic organizations and private citizens are endorsing Mayor Snively's program for extension of the boulevard and improvement of the incidental park system. The Automobile Club and the Lions' Club both endorsed the plan this week and more endorsements are expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adelaide Thurston, Duluth actress, addressed the local Kiwanis Club yesterday and urged women not to form their own party but to join one of the major parties. Miss Thurston, who works for the Republican National Committee, has become a major speaker for the Republican Party.