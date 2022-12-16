SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Bus depot running daily route between West Duluth, Chicago opened 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 16, 1982

About 1,200 employees at Erie Mining Co. in Hoyt Lakes will be called back to work about April 3, company officials announced yesterday. However, another 1,200 employees will probably remain laid off indefinitely, even after the plant reopens.

Wisconsin Michigan Trailways will open a bus depot tomorrow at 5601 Ramsey St. in West Duluth and will run one bus daily between the Twin Ports and Chicago. The company also hopes to add a Twin Ports-Twin Cities run soon.

News Tribune, Dec. 16, 1922

The Duluth Street Railway Company yesterday filed a petition with the Superior City Commission asking for an increase in fares on all streetcar lines operating in Superior. No specific amount was requested, but city officials believe that a 7-cent fare will be demanded.

A temporary post office opened yesterday in Duluth's West End to help take care of the Christmas rush. The office is in the new Duluth National Bank building at Twentieth Avenue West and Superior Street.

By Dave Ouse
