News | Local
Bygones: Building permit for Duluth jail issued 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 09, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 9, 1982

  • The Symphony School of America, a nationally known music camp, is scheduled to visit UWS for 17 days next summer. The plan is contingent upon a local committee raising $7,500 to match a Superior City Council contribution of that amount.
  • Patrick Dunleavy has been named executive director of the Duluth Depot by its board of directors, replacing Shirley Swain who resigned last August after heading the Depot since 1976. Dunleavy, financial director of the Depot for 2 1/2 years, will begin his term immediately.

News Tribune, Dec. 9, 1922

  • Building permits worth more than $1.1 million were issued yesterday in the Duluth building inspector's office. Permits were for the new county jail at $550,000, a warehouse for McDougall Terminal & Warehouse Company at $500,000, and a new Crawford Mortuary at $50,000.
  • Bids will be called in Duluth soon for a two-room portable school to be erected in Lakeside. The school, designed by Clyde W. Kelly, will be located at 41st Avenue East and Gilliat Street and will be similar to the Chester Park portable school.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
