99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: Bad economic news for Duluth in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Jan. 13, 1983

  • Economic recovery continued to elude Duluth in October, according to the Duluth Business Index released yesterday. A weak job market and lagging lake cargo shipments held the index for business activity at 121, a point below September.
  • A 30-member task force, equally split between people representing the Mountain Iron and Buhl school districts, is being established to study consolidating the two systems. The neighboring school districts, located between Chisholm and Virginia, have a combined enrollment this year of about 1,320 pupils.

News Tribune, Jan. 13, 1923

  • An increase of 27% in total freight tonnage was recorded at the Duluth-Superior harbor in 1922 over 1921 because of an increase in ore shipments. But coal receipts at the harbor decreased 44% compared with 1921.
  • Fredin's Instrumental Quartet will be the feature tomorrow afternoon at the sacred and classical music concert to be given at the West Duluth YMCA gymnasium. The quartet is composed of West Duluthians A.F. Fredin, William Fredin, Jeanette Fredin, and G. Halberg.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Patrick Wilson Battees Jr..jpg
Breaking News
Local
Duluth jury finds Battees guilty of lesser murder charge
The panel rejected a more serious count of intentional murder in the 2021 shooting death of Juamada Anderson.
January 12, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Man taking oath of office
Local
Ramsay sworn in as St. Louis County sheriff
"This office is in good shape," the former Duluth police chief said as he publicly took the oath less than two weeks into the new job.
January 12, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
FILE: Northshore Mining
Local
Unemployment benefits for miners passes Minnesota Senate
The bill was changed this week so Cleveland-Cliffs pays more taxes into the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.
January 12, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Roger Reinert, left, takes a selfie with some of his supporters before starting a press conference to announce his candidacy for Duluth Mayor
Local
Former Duluth lawmaker enters mayoral race
Roger Reinert says Duluth can "expect more, do better."
January 12, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi