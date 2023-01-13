Bygones: Bad economic news for Duluth in 1983
News Tribune, Jan. 13, 1983
- Economic recovery continued to elude Duluth in October, according to the Duluth Business Index released yesterday. A weak job market and lagging lake cargo shipments held the index for business activity at 121, a point below September.
- A 30-member task force, equally split between people representing the Mountain Iron and Buhl school districts, is being established to study consolidating the two systems. The neighboring school districts, located between Chisholm and Virginia, have a combined enrollment this year of about 1,320 pupils.
News Tribune, Jan. 13, 1923
- An increase of 27% in total freight tonnage was recorded at the Duluth-Superior harbor in 1922 over 1921 because of an increase in ore shipments. But coal receipts at the harbor decreased 44% compared with 1921.
- Fredin's Instrumental Quartet will be the feature tomorrow afternoon at the sacred and classical music concert to be given at the West Duluth YMCA gymnasium. The quartet is composed of West Duluthians A.F. Fredin, William Fredin, Jeanette Fredin, and G. Halberg.
