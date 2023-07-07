Bygones: Ashland landmark destroyed by fire 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, July 7, 1983
- Unemployment in most of Northeastern Minnesota declined significantly in May, an indication that the area's troubled economy is beginning to turn around. Seasonal jobs and the improving economy dropped Duluth's unemployment rate to 12.1 percent in May, a 3.6 percentage point drop from April.
- Duluth mayoral candidate Wayne Gilbert said yesterday the Interstate 35 extension should stop at Third Avenue East and a four-lane boulevard be built from there to about 10th Avenue East. Gilbert said he will submit his proposal to city councilors as soon as possible.
News Tribune, July 7, 1923
- The jubilee celebration marking the 40th anniversary of the Swedish Evangelical Mission Covenant Church, 21st Avenue West and Second Street in Duluth, attracted a capacity crowd yesterday. Sunday's program will feature talks by four former pastors of the church.
- The Fifield Block, an Ashland landmark, was so badly damaged by fire this week that it is not likely to be rebuilt. It was built in the 1880s to house the Ashland Daily Press, and the newspaper remained there for many years.
