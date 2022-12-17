Bygones: After Duluth-to-Norway voyage 40 years ago, Viking replica ship found permanent home

News Tribune, Dec. 17, 1982

The Viking replica ship Hjemkomst will find a permanent home in Moorhead, it was announced yesterday. Moorhead officials have proposed housing the boat in a $4.5 million interpretative center to be operated by the Red River Heritage Society.

Speed limits would be reduced on streets near Duluth elementary and junior high schools under a resolution before the City Council next week. The lower speed limits would be in effect only while children are going to or from school and during recess.

News Tribune, Dec. 17, 1922

Preparations are underway to close the Soo Locks tomorrow unless specific requests are made to handle boats. Ice conditions in the St. Mary's River are causing difficulties in navigating the connecting link between the upper and lower lakes.

Baudette was named the county seat of the new Lake of the Woods County in a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners yesterday. The meeting was presided over by W.F. Zauche, who was named chairman of the county board.