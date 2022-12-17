SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: After Duluth-to-Norway voyage 40 years ago, Viking replica ship found permanent home

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 17, 1982

The Viking replica ship Hjemkomst will find a permanent home in Moorhead, it was announced yesterday. Moorhead officials have proposed housing the boat in a $4.5 million interpretative center to be operated by the Red River Heritage Society.

Speed limits would be reduced on streets near Duluth elementary and junior high schools under a resolution before the City Council next week. The lower speed limits would be in effect only while children are going to or from school and during recess.

News Tribune, Dec. 17, 1922

Preparations are underway to close the Soo Locks tomorrow unless specific requests are made to handle boats. Ice conditions in the St. Mary's River are causing difficulties in navigating the connecting link between the upper and lower lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baudette was named the county seat of the new Lake of the Woods County in a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners yesterday. The meeting was presided over by W.F. Zauche, who was named chairman of the county board.

Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler