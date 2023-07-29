Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: Abraham Lincoln impersonator stood in Duluth shop windows 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 29, 1983

  • The number of violent crimes in Duluth decreased through the first six months of 1983 compared with the same period last year. The drop was particularly noticeable in the categories of robbery and rape, down 44% and 32% respectively.
  • Operations at the Huron Cement plants in Duluth and Superior returned to normal yesterday after workers settled their 12-day strike. Twenty-five Teamsters walked off their jobs July 16 in a dispute over contract negotiations with National Gypsum Co.'s Cement Division, which operates the plants.

News Tribune, July 29, 1923

  • Beginning tomorrow, impersonator Clinton Edward Marquis will appear as a wax figure of Abraham Lincoln in the display window of the F. S. Kelly Furniture Company in downtown Duluth. Marquis will appear in the store window at 3:30 p.m. daily for the next 15 days.
  • A site has been selected on Gary Street in Gary, Duluth's steel plant suburb, for construction of a public hall at a cost of approximately $10,000. The building will serve as a meeting place for the many lodges and societies of Gary.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
