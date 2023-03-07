Bygones: A proposal to build 4 autodealerships in downtown Duluth
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, March 7, 1983
- Members of the Lakeshore Bypass Committee are arguing that extending Duluth's freeway to 26th Avenue East is too expensive and unnecessary. They say their parkway proposal would take the same route but would end at Fifth Avenue East, affecting less of Duluth's lakefront.
- A study released yesterday states that building a $5 million complex on East Superior Street to house four auto dealerships isn't feasible. The four-level auto mart would take up most of the upper side of the street between First and Second avenues east.
News Tribune, March 7, 1923
- All previous records for attendance at the first two days of the Duluth Automobile Show were shattered this week. The ninth annual show, being held in the Armory, drew 1,100 people on opening day and about 1,500 yesterday, the second day.
- Plans to obtain a junior college for Duluth will be discussed at a joint meeting of the Lions, Kiwanis, and Rotary clubs tomorrow. Ben La Londe, organizer of the meeting, said all civic organizations need to support opening a junior college in the city.