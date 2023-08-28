6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: A century ago, people from around the country escaped hay fever in Duluth

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 28, 1983

  • Forty Northlanders boarded a bus in Virginia and Duluth early Friday for the 24-hour trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the 20th anniversary of Martin Luther King's March on Washington. The bus rolled into Washington at about 9 a.m. yesterday.
  • The Duluth Lighthouse for the Blind, 2701 W. Superior St., is a rehabilitation center and workshop for visually impaired people. The Lighthouse is one of only three such rehabilitation centers in Minnesota and serves the northern two-thirds of the state.

News Tribune, Aug. 28, 1923

  • After protests by residents at yesterday's Duluth City Council meeting, plans to locate an incinerator at 41st Avenue West and Oneota Street were dropped. Sites along the bayfront and at 37th Avenue West are now being considered for the incinerator.
  • The Duluth Auto Club Tourist Information Bureau reported yesterday that August has been the busiest month for tourism this summer. George Farley, club secretary, attributes this to the number of hay fever sufferers who come to Duluth from around the country to find relief.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
ambulance.jpg
Local
2 die in single-vehicle crash in Duluth
18h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
dragon boating in lagoon
Local
Photos and video: Paddle power at Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
concerts at Bayfront Festival Park
Local
Photos: Tribute Fest a musical cover story
1d ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Portrait of white woman in middle age, with blond hair and wearing a red plaid button-down shirt over a forest green crew neck.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Bookworm season begins
25m ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
college men play football
College
Where are the Bulldogs picked to finish in the NSIC in fall 2023?
19h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
A hooded man with a bludgeoned face and blue eyes.
News
'Folks of Duluth' photographer profiles people of the street
21h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
ClosedRamp1).jpg
Local
Duluth reconsiders parking requirements
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi