Bygones: A century ago, people from around the country escaped hay fever in Duluth
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 28, 1983
- Forty Northlanders boarded a bus in Virginia and Duluth early Friday for the 24-hour trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the 20th anniversary of Martin Luther King's March on Washington. The bus rolled into Washington at about 9 a.m. yesterday.
- The Duluth Lighthouse for the Blind, 2701 W. Superior St., is a rehabilitation center and workshop for visually impaired people. The Lighthouse is one of only three such rehabilitation centers in Minnesota and serves the northern two-thirds of the state.
News Tribune, Aug. 28, 1923
- After protests by residents at yesterday's Duluth City Council meeting, plans to locate an incinerator at 41st Avenue West and Oneota Street were dropped. Sites along the bayfront and at 37th Avenue West are now being considered for the incinerator.
- The Duluth Auto Club Tourist Information Bureau reported yesterday that August has been the busiest month for tourism this summer. George Farley, club secretary, attributes this to the number of hay fever sufferers who come to Duluth from around the country to find relief.
ADVERTISEMENT