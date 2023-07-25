Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 9,000 attended 1983 Willie Nelson concert at Wade Stadium

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:02 AM

News Tribune, July 25, 1983

  • Owners of a Florida company called Cruise America Line hope to sail luxury passenger ships on the Great Lakes as early as next summer. They predict a 536-foot passenger ship could be visiting the Twin Ports two or three times each summer.
  • The Willie Nelson concert at Wade Stadium in Duluth on Saturday attracted nearly 9,000 cheering fans and was probably the city's biggest country music concert of the summer. Neighborhood residents who were concerned about traffic and property damage said yesterday there were no big problems.

News Tribune, July 25, 1923

  • Resignations of four members of the Duluth Board of Education were tendered and accepted at a meeting yesterday afternoon. The members who resigned were President Frank Crassweller, Treasurer C. Francis Coleman, J. W. Hunt, and Mrs. Julius H. Barnes.
  • The Yellowstone Rodeo, which is being held under the auspices of the Superior Rotary Club, will begin a three-day run at 2 p.m. today at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. The work of building corrals and chutes on the fairground track was completed late last night.
