6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 6 ran for mayor in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:01 AM

News Tribune, July 20, 1983

  • This fall, Duluth voters will be asked to narrow the field of candidates in primaries for mayor and councilor at large. When the city clerk's office closed yesterday, six people had filed for mayor and five for two councilor seats.
  • Contract talks between the Duluth Federation of Teachers and the Duluth public schools entered a new phase yesterday with the arrival of state mediator John Pecchia. The introductory session with Pecchia did not produce any progress, but further meetings are scheduled.

News Tribune, July 20, 1923

  • The St. Louis County Fair, Sept. 1-3 in Hibbing, will be as big as last year, organizers said yesterday. Despite a late spring, crops in northern Minnesota are doing well and the fair building will be filled with agricultural displays.
  • Duluthians experienced the hottest day of the year yesterday with the mercury climbing to 89 degrees, the highest temperature since Aug. 15, 1922, when a temperature of 92 degrees was recorded. Today should be more comfortable, with a forecast of cloudy skies and moderate easterly winds.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
3421869+Ambulance.jpg
Local
Man killed in Barnum Township crash Wednesday night
42m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
light-skinned hand holding smoking cigarette
Local
Duluth councilors propose ordinance to keep smoking weed in public parks illegal
13h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Hopps, Nicole Headshot.jpg
Local
Public defender named to Duluth bench
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
light-skinned hand holding smoking cigarette
Local
Duluth councilors propose ordinance to keep smoking weed in public parks illegal
13h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Rhino
Arts and Entertainment
Hermantown brings back SummerFest
15h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Three people dressed in fantasy costume stand together in an interior event center. Person to the left, in foreground, wears cape and, in long blond hair, flowers.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Range FanCon to welcome wonder at Iron Trail Motors Event Center
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FILE: Northshore Mining
Local
Northshore Mining employees unionize
17h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien