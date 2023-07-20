Bygones: 6 ran for mayor in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, July 20, 1983
- This fall, Duluth voters will be asked to narrow the field of candidates in primaries for mayor and councilor at large. When the city clerk's office closed yesterday, six people had filed for mayor and five for two councilor seats.
- Contract talks between the Duluth Federation of Teachers and the Duluth public schools entered a new phase yesterday with the arrival of state mediator John Pecchia. The introductory session with Pecchia did not produce any progress, but further meetings are scheduled.
News Tribune, July 20, 1923
- The St. Louis County Fair, Sept. 1-3 in Hibbing, will be as big as last year, organizers said yesterday. Despite a late spring, crops in northern Minnesota are doing well and the fair building will be filled with agricultural displays.
- Duluthians experienced the hottest day of the year yesterday with the mercury climbing to 89 degrees, the highest temperature since Aug. 15, 1922, when a temperature of 92 degrees was recorded. Today should be more comfortable, with a forecast of cloudy skies and moderate easterly winds.
