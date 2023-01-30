STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: 40 years ago, West End businesses took issue with free downtown parking

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Jan. 30, 1983

  • The West End Business and Civic Association has asked the Duluth City Council to reject a proposal to provide two hours of free parking downtown. If the proposal is approved, the association will ask the council to remove parking meters in the West End.
  • Duluth Police Chief Eli Miletich met with Duluth Area Vocational-Technical Institute officials yesterday to discuss the lack of police training in Duluth. One idea is to start a branch of the Hibbing Vocational-Technical School's law enforcement program in Duluth.

News Tribune, Jan. 30, 1923

  • W.F. Murnian, commissioner of public safety, yesterday suggested Duluth needs a hospital or home for quarantining persons afflicted with communicable diseases. Murnian suggested remodeling the present county jail into an isolation hospital when the new jail is completed.
  • The Hibbing School Board is considering a plan to utilize the auditorium of the new $3 million high school to present road shows and other theatricals. Heretofore, Hibbing has been deprived of many theatrical productions because there was no place to stage them.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Superior firefighters battle blaze at Wasabi
The Japanese restaurant opened in 2018 on Tower Avenue.
January 30, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Judge narrows lawsuit in Hibbing stolen inheritance
Also in today’s episode, mushers take to the Beargrease course and more.
January 30, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
022421.N.DNT.FraudC2
Local
Judge narrows Hibbing stolen inheritance lawsuit
The court dismissed all but one claim against a local bank and limited the case against the couple accused of swindling some $250,000 from a vulnerable adult. The family is seeking an appeal.
January 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
mushers finish mid distance race in darkness
Breaking News
Local
Joanna Oberg wins Beargrease half-marathon
The Grand Marais musher and her team of dogs finished the 107.5-mile mid-distance race in 15 hours, five minutes and 15 seconds.
January 30, 2023 06:46 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen