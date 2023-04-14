99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 40 years ago, Twin Ports unemployment hit 22.2%

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 14, 1983

  • The Duluth-Superior area, including Douglas and St. Louis counties, recorded the third-highest unemployment rate among major U.S. metropolitan areas in February. Johnstown, Pennsylvania, topped the list with a rate of 25.9%, and the Twin Ports area was third at 22.2%.
  • The late Bess Ehrhardt Shipstad Kirby, a Superior native and figure-skating star from the 1930s and 1940s, was named yesterday to the Duluth Arena Sports Hall of Fame. She will become just the second woman to be inducted, joining skier Cindy Nelson.

News Tribune, April 14, 1923

  • The United States Shipping Board yesterday announced a loan of $400,000 to the Minnesota-Atlantic Transit Company of Duluth. The company plans to build a line of vessels powered by Diesel engines to sail between Duluth and New York, via the Erie Barge Canal.
  • A new hotel is planned to be built in Superior between Broadway and 14th streets at a predicted cost of $500,000. It was learned last night that one-fourth of the cost will need to be raised by subscription from Superior citizens.
By Dave Ouse
