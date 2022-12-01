Bygones: 40 years ago, Spirit Valley welcomed new shopping center

News Tribune, Dec. 1, 1982

A new 73,600-square-foot shopping center is part of the $11.3 million Spirit Valley Revitalization Project, a joint effort of developers, city officials, and West Duluth business owners. The project embraces a triangular piece of land bounded by Central Avenue, Grand Avenue, and Interstate 35.

Options for replacing Superior's aging 21st Street viaduct will be the subject of a third public informational meeting next month in Billings Park. Additional comments from citizens on six controversial alternatives are needed before the Superior City Council will authorize further study.

News Tribune, Dec. 1, 1922

Thanksgiving was a busy day for Superior firemen, who responded to a dozen calls between 5:30 p.m. yesterday and early this morning. The most serious fire occurred at 85 W. 3rd St. this morning when a kerosene stove exploded.

Paul Reimers, a lyric tenor widely known in Europe, will appear in a song recital at the First Methodist Church in Duluth tonight under the auspices of the Matinee Musicale. He will mainly perform folk songs which he has collected in his travels.