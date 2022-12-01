SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: 40 years ago, Spirit Valley welcomed new shopping center

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 01, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 1, 1982

A new 73,600-square-foot shopping center is part of the $11.3 million Spirit Valley Revitalization Project, a joint effort of developers, city officials, and West Duluth business owners. The project embraces a triangular piece of land bounded by Central Avenue, Grand Avenue, and Interstate 35.

Options for replacing Superior's aging 21st Street viaduct will be the subject of a third public informational meeting next month in Billings Park. Additional comments from citizens on six controversial alternatives are needed before the Superior City Council will authorize further study.

News Tribune, Dec. 1, 1922

Thanksgiving was a busy day for Superior firemen, who responded to a dozen calls between 5:30 p.m. yesterday and early this morning. The most serious fire occurred at 85 W. 3rd St. this morning when a kerosene stove exploded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Reimers, a lyric tenor widely known in Europe, will appear in a song recital at the First Methodist Church in Duluth tonight under the auspices of the Matinee Musicale. He will mainly perform folk songs which he has collected in his travels.

Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler