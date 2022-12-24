Bygones: 40 years ago, Rocky Mountain Energy closed uranium exploration office in Barnum

News Tribune, Dec. 24, 1982

A truckload of 40,000 potatoes arrived at the Iron Range Food Shelf warehouse in Gilbert yesterday with a promise of 80,000 more potatoes on the way. The potatoes were donated by the Minnesota and North Dakota Potato Growers Association.

Rocky Mountain Energy will close its Minnesota uranium exploration office in Barnum next Friday due to current economic conditions. The company has been involved in uranium exploration in Pine and Carlton counties since 1976 and has acquired about 750 exploration leases.

News Tribune, Dec. 24, 1922

Purchase of a site in Duluth for a grain elevator with a capacity of 1 million bushels has been completed by the Russell-Miller Milling Company of Minneapolis. The 11-acre site is situated between the Peavey elevator and the new Northwestern dock on Rice's Point.

A decision to construct a $1 million hotel called the Edgelake at 12th Avenue East and London Road in Duluth was announced yesterday. The owners plan to have the hotel ready for occupancy by April 1, 1924, at the beginning of the tourist season.