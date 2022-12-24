Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: 40 years ago, Rocky Mountain Energy closed uranium exploration office in Barnum

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 24, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 24, 1982

A truckload of 40,000 potatoes arrived at the Iron Range Food Shelf warehouse in Gilbert yesterday with a promise of 80,000 more potatoes on the way. The potatoes were donated by the Minnesota and North Dakota Potato Growers Association.

Rocky Mountain Energy will close its Minnesota uranium exploration office in Barnum next Friday due to current economic conditions. The company has been involved in uranium exploration in Pine and Carlton counties since 1976 and has acquired about 750 exploration leases.

News Tribune, Dec. 24, 1922

Purchase of a site in Duluth for a grain elevator with a capacity of 1 million bushels has been completed by the Russell-Miller Milling Company of Minneapolis. The 11-acre site is situated between the Peavey elevator and the new Northwestern dock on Rice's Point.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to construct a $1 million hotel called the Edgelake at 12th Avenue East and London Road in Duluth was announced yesterday. The owners plan to have the hotel ready for occupancy by April 1, 1924, at the beginning of the tourist season.

Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
Blizzard walk
Local
Cook County hit hard by blizzard conditions
Much of the county has experienced power outages Friday and Saturday as the region is hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions are expected to improve going into Christmas Day.
December 24, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen