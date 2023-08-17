Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, plan for Duluth motorhome plant fell through

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 17, 1983

  • Duluth Mayor John Fedo said yesterday the city is out of the Wheat Motor Co. deal. Donald Wheat, meanwhile, is meeting with potential investors in Minneapolis to raise $1 million for a new plan to locate his motorhome factory in Duluth.
  • Duluth City Councilor Thomas Huntley yesterday put his name in the running for the legislative seat being vacated by Rep. Thomas Berkelman. Berkelman has said he will resign his legislative seat to become a lobbyist in St. Paul and Washington.

News Tribune, Aug. 17, 1923

  • Duluth Mayor S.F. Snively yesterday invited Edward McGuire, American sculling champion, to compete against Duluthian Walter Hoover, world's sculling champion, in the annual fall regatta of the Duluth Boat Club. Canadian champion G. E. Gilmore announced yesterday he will be competing in the Duluth event.
  • A program which will include horse racing, vaudeville, fireworks, auto racing, and band music has been arranged for the Tri-State Fair in Superior, Sept. 3-7. The Morris and Castle Shows will be the feature attraction on the midway this year.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: London Road roundabout plan halted
9m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230816_172532.jpg
Local
Duluth police plan to buy armored vehicle
11h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Air-quality alert
Local
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Air-quality alert
Local
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
White man's hand holds trade paperback book titled "Mining the Heartland: Nature, Place, and Populism on the Iron Range" by Erik Kojola. Book cover features photograph of open pit ore mine, and rocks are visible behind book.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Book explores culture, conflict on Iron Range
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Cloquet-Carlton’s Addison Sandman (15) stays on the ball as Mankato East’s Avery Hoffman (7) pursues
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Cloquet/Carlton maintains lofty expectations
2h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman