Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, Paulucci announced move to Florida

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 14, 1983

  • Jeno Paulucci said yesterday he will move Jeno's Inc. headquarters from Duluth to central Florida. The move will mean the loss of 500 jobs in Duluth, adding to the 1,200 jobs lost when Jeno's pizza-making plant moved from Duluth to Ohio in 1981.
  • A transit advisory group has ruled out plans to convert downtown Superior Street into a pedestrian mall or one for buses only. Instead, the group suggested yesterday that downtown transit could be improved and traffic congestion alleviated by consolidating bus stops.

News Tribune, July 14, 1923

  • Three-thousand Duluthians braved the threat of a storm and stayed through intermittent rain at the Duluth Boat Club Regatta yesterday. Every race was a contest from start to finish, producing some of the greatest rowing races ever staged on St. Louis Bay.
  • Tentative arrangements were made last night for the St. Louis County Farmers-Merchants Picnic, which will be held at Pike Lake Aug. 16. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend and participate in baseball games, foot races, tug-of-war contests and water races.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Handler covers dog's face as she sprays hair spray on him.
Local
Who's a good boy? Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show this weekend
14h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
07xx21.N.PJ.CarltonDazeC6.jpg
Local
Carlton Daze right around corner
20h ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
A band plays outside on a sidewalk during a festival.
Local
Photos and video: Sidewalk Days in downtown Duluth
21h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
woman in skirt stands underneath arched hallway reading "284"
Members Only
Business
Park Point's Train Car Retreat full of history
52m ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Crescent Lake, Superior National Forest
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Here are some wild alternatives to Boundary Waters trips — no permit needed
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
four orange and yellow winged insects cling to plant
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: European skippers common locally in midsummer
1h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
working at a mini fiber mill
Business
Minnesota ranchers raise fiber mill in Northland
12h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine