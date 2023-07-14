Bygones: 40 years ago, Paulucci announced move to Florida
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, July 14, 1983
- Jeno Paulucci said yesterday he will move Jeno's Inc. headquarters from Duluth to central Florida. The move will mean the loss of 500 jobs in Duluth, adding to the 1,200 jobs lost when Jeno's pizza-making plant moved from Duluth to Ohio in 1981.
- A transit advisory group has ruled out plans to convert downtown Superior Street into a pedestrian mall or one for buses only. Instead, the group suggested yesterday that downtown transit could be improved and traffic congestion alleviated by consolidating bus stops.
News Tribune, July 14, 1923
- Three-thousand Duluthians braved the threat of a storm and stayed through intermittent rain at the Duluth Boat Club Regatta yesterday. Every race was a contest from start to finish, producing some of the greatest rowing races ever staged on St. Louis Bay.
- Tentative arrangements were made last night for the St. Louis County Farmers-Merchants Picnic, which will be held at Pike Lake Aug. 16. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend and participate in baseball games, foot races, tug-of-war contests and water races.
ADVERTISEMENT