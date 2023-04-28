99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 40 years ago, Norwegian sailing vessel visit canceled over permits

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 28, 1983

  • The visit of the Sorlandet, a 186-foot Norwegian sailing vessel, to the Twin Ports in July has been canceled. The ship was scheduled to dock at the Duluth Arena for public tours, but organizers failed to obtain the necessary Coast Guard permits.
  • Duluth developer Richard McNutt has made some design changes in his London Square project and is anxious to begin construction. The Duluth Board of Zoning Appeals had refused to approve the project and McNutt appealed the ruling to the City Council.

News Tribune, April 28, 1923

  • St. Louis County is distributing over $2.3 million in taxes to cities, villages and towns of the county and to the state. This is one of three distributions of over $26 million in taxes to be collected this year throughout the county.
  • Twenty-five years ago today, 101 enlisted men and officers of old Company I, Third Wisconsin Regiment of the National Guard, bade farewell to Superior en route to service in the war with Spain. Tonight, the members will gather to commemorate the anniversary.
