News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: 40 years ago, Northland truckers joined nationwide strike

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Feb. 1, 1983

  • Truck drivers throughout Northeastern Minnesota parked their rigs yesterday, joining a nationwide strike by independent truckers to protest new federal taxes. About 150 truckers from Duluth-Superior and the Iron Range had met earlier in Duluth's West End to organize for the shutdown.
  • Shipping through the Twin Ports in 1982 injected more than $187 million into the area's economy, according to the Seaway Port Authority of Duluth. A total of 26.8 million metric tons of cargo moved through the harbor last year.

News Tribune, Feb. 1, 1923

  • Plans for a huge party for all students of Duluth's naturalization classes were outlined at a meeting of the Americanization Commission yesterday. The party will be given at one of the larger school auditoriums and will include entertainment and speeches.
  • Superior's average temperature for the month of January 1923 was above normal, according to a report from E.B. Banks, city meteorologist. The mean temperature for the month was 13.7 degrees, or four degrees above the normal temperature of 9.17 degrees.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
