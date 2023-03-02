99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 40 years ago, Northland construction workers saw 68.5% unemployment

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM

News Tribune, March 2, 1983

  • Unemployment among construction industry workers in Duluth and Northeastern Minnesota hit 68.5% in December, six times the overall rate for all Duluth industries. As numbers of construction jobs continue to decline, more and more people are leaving the area to seek work.
  • Water rates for Superior Water, Light & Power Co. customers increased 48.7 percent and natural gas rates by 4.9% following yesterday's decision by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The increases should bring the company an additional $1.3 million in revenue this year.

News Tribune, March 2, 1923

  • Regular duties of the Coast Guard in Duluth began for the season yesterday at the station on Minnesota Point. Coast Guard officials said yesterday navigation should open in the Duluth-Superior harbor in 10 to 15 days if the present warm weather continues.
  • Many Duluthians who were eager to pay their last respects to former Mayor Trevanion W. Hugo yesterday were unable to gain admittance to the already-filled auditorium of the Masonic Temple. Hundreds stood outside during the service for Hugo, who died this week.
