Bygones: 40 years ago, Northland construction workers saw 68.5% unemployment
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, March 2, 1983
- Unemployment among construction industry workers in Duluth and Northeastern Minnesota hit 68.5% in December, six times the overall rate for all Duluth industries. As numbers of construction jobs continue to decline, more and more people are leaving the area to seek work.
- Water rates for Superior Water, Light & Power Co. customers increased 48.7 percent and natural gas rates by 4.9% following yesterday's decision by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The increases should bring the company an additional $1.3 million in revenue this year.
News Tribune, March 2, 1923
- Regular duties of the Coast Guard in Duluth began for the season yesterday at the station on Minnesota Point. Coast Guard officials said yesterday navigation should open in the Duluth-Superior harbor in 10 to 15 days if the present warm weather continues.
- Many Duluthians who were eager to pay their last respects to former Mayor Trevanion W. Hugo yesterday were unable to gain admittance to the already-filled auditorium of the Masonic Temple. Hundreds stood outside during the service for Hugo, who died this week.