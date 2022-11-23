Bygones: 40 years ago, Minnesota opened bids for copper-nickel leases
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Nov. 23, 1982
- State officials yesterday opened 499 bids for copper-nickel leases, the start of a process that could result in a $10 million exploration boom in northern Minnesota. The bids will be reviewed by the Department of Natural Resources and awarded on Dec. 14.
- Duluth city councilors yesterday tabled an ordinance to license massage parlors, saunas, steam parlors, masseurs and masseuses. The ordinance was tabled so city attorneys can hammer out an amendment that excludes saunas and steam parlors where massages are not performed.
News Tribune, Nov. 23, 1922
- Ore shipments on the Great Lakes this season will total about 42 million tons, according to a survey completed yesterday. Of that amount, approximately 30,150,000 tons will have been shipped through the ore docks at Duluth, Superior, and Two Harbors.
- Mrs. Sumner T. McKnight of Minneapolis, treasurer of the National League of Women Voters, was the guest of honor at yesterday's Duluth League of Women Voters luncheon. Mrs. Maud Wood Park, one of the nation's most prominent women, gave the keynote address.
