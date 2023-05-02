Bygones: 40 years ago, man rappelled down the Radisson in Duluth
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 2, 1983
- Yesterday, a man disguised as Captain Duluth rappelled from the top of the Radisson Duluth Hotel down 10 stories to the roof of the hotel's walkway. The stunt was done to draw attention to next Saturday's comic book collectors' convention at the hotel.
- Workers at the Washburn Marina are building a new ship for the Madeline Island Ferry Line. When completed next fall, the "Madeline" will weigh 145 tons and be able to carry 20 automobiles and 150 passengers between Bayfield and Madeline Island.
News Tribune, May 2, 1923
- A banquet last night marked the completion of the exterior portion of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary on East Fourth Street in Duluth. The chapel will be completed in August and will serve as the church for the district.
- Nearly 200 Duluthians gathered at the Chamber of Commerce last night to pay tribute to Ignatz Freimuth for his 40-year business career in Duluth. Freimuth is the owner of the I. Freimuth Department Store on Superior Street and Lake Avenue.
