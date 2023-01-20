Bygones: 40 years ago, jury struggled in Central Hillside cross-burning case
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Jan. 20, 1983
- The new Barnum school building for grades seven through 12 won't open for classes until next fall. Construction of the building should be completed by mid-March, but the Barnum School Board voted last week to delay the opening until classes resume in the fall.
- A Duluth District Court jury could not reach a verdict yesterday in the trial of a Minneapolis man charged in connection with a cross-burning incident in the Central Hillside neighborhood. St. Louis County Attorney Alan Mitchell said the case will likely be retried.
News Tribune, Jan. 20, 1923
- A sensational automobile pursuit yesterday afternoon between Duluth police and alleged moonshiners ended with one arrest. The chase began on Wabasha Street in Woodland and ended when the moonshiners' vehicle crashed at Thirteenth Avenue West and Superior Street.
- Rev. A.E. Smedberg, pastor of the Salem Swedish Mission Church, 59th Avenue West and Greene Street, will preach his last sermon here on Sunday. Rev. Smedberg has accepted a position at the Mission Church of San Diego, California, and will begin there Feb. 10.
