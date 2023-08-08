Bygones: 40 years ago, Iron Range job listings were shown on cable TV
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 8, 1983
- The nationwide strike by communication workers yesterday slowed operator-assisted telephone service in Northeastern Minnesota, but union leaders predict the real problems will begin today when business operations resume. Officials say the strike could hamper many facets of Northwestern Bell's Duluth-area phone service.
- Iron Range residents seeking employment can now search job openings by turning on cable television. Beginning last week, job listings have been displayed on North American Cable Systems' public service channel in Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Gilbert and Hoyt Lakes.
News Tribune, Aug. 8, 1923
- Two Duluth Standard Oil filling stations were robbed last evening by an armed, masked bandit who after each holdup leaped into an automobile driven by an accomplice and sped away. The automobile was later found wrecked in a ditch in Lakewood.
- Duluth city councilors yesterday passed a garbage can ordinance at their regular meeting. The ordinance requires that every property owner maintain a regulation garbage can, and if a can is not maintained the city can provide it and bill the property owner.
