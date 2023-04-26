Bygones: 40 years ago, Fitgers development sought federal help
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 26, 1983
- Duluth city councilors yesterday agreed to ask for $3.08 million from the federal government to help finance the redevelopment of the Fitger Brewery. Developers plan to include restaurants, retail shops, an inn, a theater and a mini-brewery and museum at the site.
- St. Louis County commissioners yesterday voted to close the Observation Hill Day Care Center, 826 W. Third St., saving $108,000 a year. The county must cut $1.6 to $2 million from its social services budget in order to maintain programs next year.
News Tribune, April 26, 1923
- A Duluth branch of the International Professional Men's Clubs, a noon luncheon club, is being organized. Membership will be limited to 100 professional men, with the goals of uniting them in service to the community and facilitating exchange of knowledge.
- Twenty-two members of Duluth's Normanna Male Chorus will join the Minneapolis Glee Club on a trip to the Scandinavian countries, it was announced yesterday. The tour, which includes Norway, Sweden and Denmark, is the second such trip for the Duluth chorus.
