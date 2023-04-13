99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 40 years ago, first shipment arrived to Duluth's foreign trade zone

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 13, 1983

  • Duluth's foreign trade zone received its first shipment yesterday when 40,000 square feet of Finnish roofing panels arrived at the port terminal. A second business is expected to move into the trade zone by July 1, port officials said yesterday.
  • A summer youth employment program aimed at counties with high unemployment has been introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly. Douglas County is among 11 counties targeted in the bill, which would make $2 million available to serve up to 6,000 young people.

News Tribune, April 13, 1923

  • Dedication of the new windows in Our Savior's Norwegian Lutheran Church, 57th Avenue West and Wadena Street in Duluth, will take place this Sunday. Rev. I.T. Aastad, president of the Northern Minnesota District of the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America, will officiate.
  • Work to improve Virginia parks is expected to be underway within the next week, according to members of the Park Board. Improvements to the camping sites at Oliver Park are planned with the installation of water and light and restroom facilities.
By Dave Ouse
