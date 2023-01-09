99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Bygones: 40 years ago, fire damaged Duluth hair salon

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 09, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Jan. 9, 1983

  • About 4,000 people yesterday attended the People's Inaugural for Gov. Rudy Perpich and Lt. Gov. Marlene Johnson in the St. Paul Civic Center. Music was provided by the Button Box Band from the Iron Range, the Happy Wanderers, and others.
  • Fire yesterday afternoon caused $27,000 damage to Jerome & Associates Hairstylists, located in a building at 213 S. First Ave. E. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Smith, the first firefighter on the scene, listed the cause as a heat lamp too close to combustible materials.

News Tribune, Jan. 9, 1923

  • Today is registration day for one of the most important special elections in recent history in Duluth. Two issues facing voters are whether the city adopts the per capita limitation on assessments and if the city is to have any road improvements in 1923.
  • Two newly constructed rural schools in St. Louis County were opened yesterday, while additional classrooms at two other buildings were also opened. But the new rural school at West Embarrass which was to have opened yesterday was destroyed by fire over the weekend.
