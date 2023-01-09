Bygones: 40 years ago, fire damaged Duluth hair salon

Owned by a veteran from Poplar, the business will have room for up to four tattoo artists.

While there were no injuries reported, both the garage and house are "believed to be a total loss," the sheriff's office said.

An introductory event to the traditional Indigenous sport is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Denfeld High School.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

