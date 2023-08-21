Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, engineering firm planned branch in Duluth

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 21, 1983

  • Six engineers who formerly worked at Honeywell Corp. and have formed an electronics firm called C & G Associates plan to open a branch in Duluth. They have been working with U.S. Rep. James Oberstar and are hoping to open the Duluth factory by mid-September.
  • Three years ago, Ashland native Lesa Lee was studying theater at UWS. She decided to pursue a modeling career in Los Angeles, and now she's making $150 an hour for modeling and has appeared in soap operas, rock videos and feature films.

News Tribune, Aug. 21, 1923

  • The Duluth City Council yesterday approved a resolution restricting the area between First and Fourth streets and 22nd and 27th avenues east to residential purposes. Residents who attended the meeting expressed relief that they won't have to worry about businesses starting in their neighborhood.
  • Work of canvassing Duluth for the 1924 city directory is well on its way. Twenty men were involved in the first four weeks of canvassing, and now two months more will be required to assemble and compile the material.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
