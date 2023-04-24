99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth's use of federal money was audited

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 24, 1983

  • An audit of the city of Duluth's use of federal money will be reviewed tomorrow by the City Council and several federal officials. The city is arguing it is not solely responsible for money misappropriated through the CETA program.
  • U.S. Steel will sell more than 3,000 acres it owns near Ely in the BWCA's mining protection area, not its wilderness area. The land can be used for commercial, logging or recreational purposes, but mining is banned on the property.

News Tribune, April 24, 1923

  • The new term of Duluth's Federal Court will convene May 1 with a calendar that appears to exceed all previous records. Between 250 and 300 liquor cases are scheduled, and a long list of civil cases is also pending.
  • The week of April 30 has been designated Duluth Cleanup and Garden Week by Mayor Snively in a proclamation issued yesterday. Citizens are urged to start gardening and cleaning work soon as a matter of pride and civic duty.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
