Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth's diaphone foghorn installed

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:02 AM

News Tribune, June 16, 1983

  • More than 900 people have applied within the last two weeks for temporary work under the Duluth emergency jobs program. City officials budgeted $500,000 for the program, enough to give 400 people temporary work cleaning and improving city parks and roads.
  • Next month, Duluth's diaphone foghorn will again be part of the city's waterfront after a 15-year absence. The foghorn is being installed in the south pier lighthouse of the ship canal and is scheduled to kick off the Trans-Superior sailboat race July 16.

News Tribune, June 16, 1923

  • About 17,000 students, practically a sixth of Duluth's population, left classrooms and books yesterday for the annual ten-week summer vacation, which ends Sept. 4. Public schools met for only a few hours for most of the students, who received their report cards and said their farewells.
  • A caravan of 116 automobiles representing nearly every Iron Range town arrived in Duluth yesterday as part of Hibbing Mayor Victor L. Power's campaign for United States senator. The motorists paraded in Duluth's streets for two hours, urging the citizens to vote for Power.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Grandma’s Marathon weekend is here
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man carrying backpack walks through room with tables and chairs
Local
Inside Chum: Conversations with Duluth's unhoused
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
IMG_2866.jpg
Local
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness wildfire prompts Forest Service closures
June 15, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
gray bird with orange feathers under tail perches on tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Catbirds sing, nest here in summer
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber