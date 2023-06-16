Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth's diaphone foghorn installed
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 16, 1983
- More than 900 people have applied within the last two weeks for temporary work under the Duluth emergency jobs program. City officials budgeted $500,000 for the program, enough to give 400 people temporary work cleaning and improving city parks and roads.
- Next month, Duluth's diaphone foghorn will again be part of the city's waterfront after a 15-year absence. The foghorn is being installed in the south pier lighthouse of the ship canal and is scheduled to kick off the Trans-Superior sailboat race July 16.
News Tribune, June 16, 1923
- About 17,000 students, practically a sixth of Duluth's population, left classrooms and books yesterday for the annual ten-week summer vacation, which ends Sept. 4. Public schools met for only a few hours for most of the students, who received their report cards and said their farewells.
- A caravan of 116 automobiles representing nearly every Iron Range town arrived in Duluth yesterday as part of Hibbing Mayor Victor L. Power's campaign for United States senator. The motorists paraded in Duluth's streets for two hours, urging the citizens to vote for Power.
