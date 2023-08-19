Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluthians owed $1.5 million in unpaid water and gas bills

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 19, 1983

  • The Duluth City Council next week will consider a resolution that would stop the Water and Gas Department from shutting off service to low-income people with unpaid bills. Bills currently owed to the department total about $1.5 million, city officials say.
  • Some $7 million will be spent by Boise Cascade Corp. to clean up air pollution at its paper mill in International Falls. The company's improvements to air emissions from its plant will bring Boise into compliance with the state Pollution Control Agency's standards.

News Tribune, Aug. 19, 1923

  • The new Duluth Builders Exchange building at Lake Avenue and First Street is one of the most modern, efficient and attractive structures in Duluth's business district. Construction work on the building was started last summer and was completed this April.
  • On Sept. 4, the Duluth Business University will begin its 33rd year of offering day and night school classes. The school, located in the Christie Building, 118 N. Fourth Ave W., employs teachers who specialize in accounting, finance and secretarial work.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
