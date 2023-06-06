Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluthian won auto race through downtown Detroit
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 6, 1983
- A group of Duluth residents is planning to travel to Yugoslavia next year to see the Winter Olympics and visit relatives. Police Chief Eli Miletich, who is of Yugoslavian descent, is coordinating the trip and hopes to bring 140 people to Sarajevo in February.
- Duluthian Bobby Archer beat his brother Tommy across the finish line by 7.5 seconds yesterday to win the Detroit Champion Spark Plug Challenge. The winner's Renault Alliance averaged 58.804 mph in the race around a 2.5-mile circuit through downtown Detroit.
News Tribune, June 6, 1923
- Five deeds for the sale of property in Superior between Lamborn and Baxter avenues were filed with the registrar of deeds yesterday. The property will be used by the Catholic Diocese for the site of a proposed Catholic high school and bishop's residence.
- "The Liars," a smart comedy of manners and morals, is being performed this week at Duluth's Orpheum Theater. Large audiences have been attending to see Miss Florence Reed, noted American actress, who appears along with the Orpheum Players in the satirical play.
