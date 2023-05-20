99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth was considered for motorhome plant

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 20, 1983

  • The Duluth City Council yesterday voted 5-4 not to stop construction of Interstate 35 at 10th Avenue East. The vote means the freeway could be extended to 26th Avenue East, but the council still needs to approve plans for that part of the project.
  • The Wheat Motor Co. has proposed opening a plant to build motorhomes in either Duluth or Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Duluth City Council, in a special meeting yesterday, voted to guarantee a loan the company is negotiating with First Bank-Duluth for the project.

News Tribune, May 20, 1923

  • The planned route of construction of Congdon Boulevard through the Brighton Beach area has changed, moving the road nearer to the lakeshore. Duluth Mayor S.F. Snively, who has taken an active interest in the boulevard's construction, is leading the movement to change the route.
  • More than three million tons of iron ore are expected to be shipped by the Oliver Mining Company during the present season. The Spruce Mine, one of the largest on the Iron Range, will probably ship at least one third of the season's output.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Woman points towards the lake.
Local
Northlandia: 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior in canoe — and may become saint
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
man wearing orange jail attire in courtroom
Local
Final appeal lost in 2017 murder of Duluth college student
May 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Softball action.
Prep
Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win
May 19, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Pumping gas
Minnesota
Minnesota could see gas tax increase, 75-cent delivery fee under transportation budget
May 19, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Zak Williams helps launch HopeX in Duluth
Health
Miller-Dwan Foundation launches HopeX mental health initiative
May 19, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt