Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth was considered for motorhome plant
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 20, 1983
- The Duluth City Council yesterday voted 5-4 not to stop construction of Interstate 35 at 10th Avenue East. The vote means the freeway could be extended to 26th Avenue East, but the council still needs to approve plans for that part of the project.
- The Wheat Motor Co. has proposed opening a plant to build motorhomes in either Duluth or Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Duluth City Council, in a special meeting yesterday, voted to guarantee a loan the company is negotiating with First Bank-Duluth for the project.
News Tribune, May 20, 1923
- The planned route of construction of Congdon Boulevard through the Brighton Beach area has changed, moving the road nearer to the lakeshore. Duluth Mayor S.F. Snively, who has taken an active interest in the boulevard's construction, is leading the movement to change the route.
- More than three million tons of iron ore are expected to be shipped by the Oliver Mining Company during the present season. The Spruce Mine, one of the largest on the Iron Range, will probably ship at least one third of the season's output.
