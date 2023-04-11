99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth school budget stabilized after cuts

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 11, 1983

  • Duluth school officials say the budget outlook this year is brighter than in 1982, but whether it stays that way depends on what happens at the Minnesota Legislature. Last year Duluth schools had to cut $6 million because of inflation and reductions in state aid.
  • The Superior mansion of Martin Pattison has been headquarters of the Superior-Douglas County Historical Society since 1963, and in 1981 it became the Fairlawn Historical Museum. Pattison came to Superior in the 1870s and eventually became a mining prospector and investor in Minnesota's Iron Range.

News Tribune, April 11, 1923

  • The Taxpayers' League yesterday recommended that the police station and jail should be incorporated in the new Duluth City Hall. The league argues that the municipal court will be located in the new City Hall and that the police station and jail should be nearby.
  • The United States government is considering Cloquet as the site for a new federal forest experimental station, for which Congress has appropriated $50,000. Sen. Knute Nelson, senior senator from Minnesota, is supporting the selection of Cloquet for the station.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
GermanLanguageStudentIsabel.jpg
Local
Hermantown student receives German language award, trip
April 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
City Council seeks to block housing losses at subsidized projects
April 10, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault
April 10, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 10, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Enger Lofts building street view.
Business
Enger Lofts recognized for historical preservation efforts
April 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Venus and Pleiades
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Watch Venus buddy up to Pleiades
April 10, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Bob King