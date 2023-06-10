99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth promoted Minnesota's first female police lieutenant

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 10, 1983

  • Two new lieutenants were added to the Duluth Police Department roster yesterday, one of them the first female police lieutenant in the state. The new lieutenants are former Detective Sgts. Beverly Ecklund and John Hall, both 11-year veterans of the police force.
  • Duluth city councilors may take extra precautions before guaranteeing a $2 million loan for a new luxury motorhome factory here. Councilors are discussing a proposal that would allow them to obtain an analysis of the financial agreement before approving the package.

News Tribune, June 10, 1923

  • Duluth Mayor S.F. Snively yesterday outlined an extensive park development plan for the city. The plan includes the development of Enger Park, construction of a ski jump at Chester Park, and starting work on Congdon Boulevard from Lester River to the eastern city limits.
  • When the final bell rings at Jefferson School on June 15, it will mark the close of 41 years of teaching in Duluth schools by Belle F. Calverley. Calverley began teaching in 1882 in a small frame schoolhouse by the canal.
