Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth Police Department Parkettes hired first man
News Tribune, Jan. 16, 1983
- Because of a new U.S. Census population standard, the city of Superior will no longer be in the title Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Statistical Area. Superior's population will still be counted in the area, but the city is 1,366 people too small to remain in the title.
- Last month, Orvil Tranmel became the first man hired in the 25-year history of the Duluth Police Department Parkettes. Tranmel's hiring forced the department to come up with a new job title — parking monitors — for him and his four female co-workers.
News Tribune, Jan. 16, 1923
- City of Duluth officials yesterday assured Gary and New Duluth businessmen of funding for a new fire and police department building and better water service for their communities. They promised to investigate and procure a remedy for the low water pressure.
- Final plans for remodeling and decorating the headquarters and clubrooms of the David Wisted Post of the American Legion were approved yesterday. Work on the building at 30 E. Superior St. is expected to be completed next month.
