99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth expanded options for gifted and talented students

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 17, 1983

  • Duluth is one of three cities in the running for a luxury motorhome manufacturing plant that could employ up to 375 people. Salem, Oregon, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, are also competing for the Wheat Motor Co. plant, owned by former Duluthian Donald Wheat.
  • Last night, the Duluth School Board gave a preliminary reading to a gifted and talented student policy. The policy would provide more flexibility in school programs and would allow modifications to the curriculum provided to gifted and talented children.

News Tribune, May 17, 1923

  • Charles Yager, 74, pioneer resident and contractor, died yesterday in his home at 220 N. Second Ave. E. Yager helped build the old breakwater at Third Avenue West and worked on construction of the old Metropolitan Building and the old St. Louis and Merchant hotels.
  • The Minnesota State Americanization Conference will officially open this afternoon in the new Hibbing High School building. The delegates will come from all over the state but especially from the Range, Duluth, Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud, and Winona.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Classrooms
Local
Duluth Public Schools sets out a new three-year plan
May 17, 2023 12:26 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Suspect arrested following Duluth shooting
May 16, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Workplace pill swapping leads to felony charge
May 16, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie
May 16, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bent Paddle Brewing facilities
Business
Bent Paddle Brewing marks 10 transformative years
May 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Runner clears the hurdle.
Prep
Prep track and field: Hermantown’s Harriman combines speed and power
May 16, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
health stock photo 1.jpg
Health
Rural hospital CEOs warn of consequences of nursing bill
May 16, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt