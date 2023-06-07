Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth council approved Willie Nelson concert
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 7, 1983
- Two Duluth-area sites are among 16 toxic waste dumps selected by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as priority sites to be cleaned up. The two area locations are the Arrowhead Refinery Co. in Hermantown and the American Tar & Chemical Co. in West Duluth.
- The Duluth City Council voted 6-2 yesterday to allow Schon Productions Inc. of Minneapolis to stage a Willie Nelson concert on July 23 at Wade Stadium in West Duluth. The concert is expected to draw from 6,000 to 10,000 people.
News Tribune, June 7, 1923
- Duluthians J.L. Washburn and Philip L. Ray have purchased the Devonshire Apartments, 1321 E. 1st St. in Duluth, for approximately $400,000. The Devonshire is a modern 52-apartment building which has been under construction since September 1922 and features a cafe and beauty parlor.
- Eveleth's new $45,000 Duluth & Iron Range Railway Depot will be opened to the public on June 15, it was announced yesterday. The depot will serve as the terminal for both the D. & I. R. and the Duluth, Missabe & Northern railways.
