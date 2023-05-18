99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth considered for new prison

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 18, 1983

  • The Duluth Air Base is one of two locations being considered for a federal minimum-security prison, according to Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz. Norman Carlson, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, is expected to officially announce the two finalists today.
  • Local developers approached the Superior City Council yesterday with a proposal to buy the abandoned Elevator O and convert it into waterfront condominiums. The $5.4 million project calls for 74 condominium units, a restaurant, boating slips and a rooftop deck with a harbor view.

News Tribune, May 18, 1923

  • Planning for a new Superior Salvation Army building on the west side of Tower Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets is almost complete. It will be a two-story brick structure with an auditorium seating 300 persons and a library and reading room.
  • The Frank L. Fox Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the West Duluth American Legion are planning the May 30 West Duluth Memorial Day parade. The Denfeld High School band and the Odd Fellows band are expected to lead the parade.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Man charged in 2005 Grand Rapids ruby slippers theft
May 18, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
American Indian graduates recognized
Local
Duluth school district honors American Indian graduates
May 18, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man shot by stray bullet while walking home
May 17, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Mark W. Barker arrives in Duluth.
News
Laker hauling 21 tons of salt runs aground in Detroit River
May 17, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  David Matthews / New York Daily News
Ken Gilbertson
Northland Outdoors
Founder of UMD outdoor education program retires after 47 years
May 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler