Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth considered for new prison
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 18, 1983
- The Duluth Air Base is one of two locations being considered for a federal minimum-security prison, according to Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz. Norman Carlson, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, is expected to officially announce the two finalists today.
- Local developers approached the Superior City Council yesterday with a proposal to buy the abandoned Elevator O and convert it into waterfront condominiums. The $5.4 million project calls for 74 condominium units, a restaurant, boating slips and a rooftop deck with a harbor view.
News Tribune, May 18, 1923
- Planning for a new Superior Salvation Army building on the west side of Tower Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets is almost complete. It will be a two-story brick structure with an auditorium seating 300 persons and a library and reading room.
- The Frank L. Fox Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the West Duluth American Legion are planning the May 30 West Duluth Memorial Day parade. The Denfeld High School band and the Odd Fellows band are expected to lead the parade.
