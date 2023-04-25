99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth Arena-Auditorium celebrated 10 millionth visitor

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, April 25, 1983

  • Changes are occurring at Elliott Packing Co., the 90-year-old West Duluth business which nearly closed last fall. In September, the company's full-time workers accepted a $2 an hour cut in wages by a vote of 60-47.
  • An Embarrass man won hundreds of dollars in prizes from Duluth merchants yesterday when he became the 10 millionth person to attend an event at the Arena-Auditorium. Jerry Meier was in Duluth for the American Truck Pullers Association competition at the Arena.

News Tribune, April 25, 1923

  • Yesterday, J.R. Stack, W.K. Gill, and John Shambeau were named to a committee to organize an intensive drive for memberships in the Duluth Boat Club. The committee's goal is to find 1,000 new members, which would bring in $25,000 to the club.
  • Improvements and renovations to the clubrooms of Superior's Henry S. Blomberg post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be completed within ten days. Plans are being made for a grand opening to which the general public will be invited.
By Dave Ouse
