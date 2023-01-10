Bygones: 40 years ago, DTA accepted bids for building sale
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Jan. 10, 1983
- The Duluth Transit Authority will begin this week to accept bids for the sale of the old bus barn and adjacent administration building. DTA General Manager Dennis Jensen said yesterday the bus barn and the two-story office building have been appraised at $240,000.
- Jeff Broman won the Duluth City Ski Jumping Championship title yesterday at Chester Bowl with 216.7 total points on jumps of 48 and 47 meters. Jeff Denney, a Duluth Ski Club member now living in Minneapolis, took second with 215.1 points.
News Tribune, Jan. 10, 1923
- The St. Louis County delegation to the Minnesota Legislature last night unanimously endorsed the Park and Boulevard Bonding Bill after hearing arguments from Duluth Mayor Snively. The measure will be introduced in the Legislature tomorrow carrying the names of the entire delegation.
- Selection of Carl E. Nystrom of Duluth as resident architect in the construction of a West Duluth high school building was approved last night by the Duluth School Board. A well-known specialist in school architecture will be hired to work with Nystrom.