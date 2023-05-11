99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, Douglas County unemployment was 20% higher than national average

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 11, 1983

  • The fire danger in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin forests is increasing because of a lack of spring showers. There have been reports of 1,052 fires in Minnesota since April 1, with 283 of those fires in Northeastern Minnesota.
  • Douglas County has applied for designation as a high-unemployment area, which would give local employers preference for certain federal grants. The county meets the designation requirements by having an unemployment rate 20% higher than the national average for the last two years.

News Tribune, May 11, 1923

  • Duluth Public Safety Commissioner O.S. Olson yesterday announced the Lakeside and Woodland districts will have more-complete and efficient police protection in the future. Currently, Lakeside and Woodland have one patrolman each, both equipped with motorcycles rented by the city.
  • The tug John E. Meyers is due to arrive in Duluth this morning from Ashland on its maiden trip. The Meyers was built to replace the old tug John E. Meyers, which was taken during the war by the United States government.
