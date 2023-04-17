Bygones: 40 years ago, Douglas County drunken driving convictions increased
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 17, 1983
- UMD administrators met with federal officials in Washington earlier this week to discuss a $2 million grant request for a Natural Resources Research Center in Duluth. They learned that before the grant will be approved, the university will need to purchase the site for the project.
- Douglas County had the second-best rate in Wisconsin for drunken driving convictions last year after state laws were toughened in May 1982. Ninety-eight percent of drunken drivers charged in the county were found guilty — well over the statewide average of 90%.
News Tribune, April 17, 1923
- The United States government tugboat Major Sears moved out of its dock on Minnesota Point yesterday and broke up ice in the Duluth-Superior harbor. The objective of the trip was to test the engine and prepare for the opening of the navigation season.
- Final planning for the Duluth drive in the statewide fund-raising campaign for the University of Minnesota was completed yesterday under the direction of E.L. Tuohy, chairman. The goal is to raise $2 million statewide to build a new stadium and auditorium on campus.
ADVERTISEMENT