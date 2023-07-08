Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: 40 years ago, debate raged over I-35 expansion

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 8, 1983

  • Duluth City Councilor Cynthia Albright said yesterday she may ask the council to work out a compromise to settle the dispute over where to end Interstate 35. The council is meeting with Minnesota Department of Transportation officials next week to discuss the extension.
  • The replica Viking ship Hjemkomst is being stored at a freight dock in Norway awaiting its return trip to the U.S. by freighter. The Hjemkomst was sailed from Duluth to Oslo, Norway, in 1982 by the family of Robert Asp, the builder of the ship.

News Tribune, July 8, 1923

  • The success of the recent peony show in Duluth has convinced many residents that local conditions are ideal for cultivation of the flowers. Some believe that Duluth could someday be known around the country as the "peony city."
  • The Duluth Board of Education last week created the position of dean of girls at Denfeld High School with a salary of $2,200 a year. Mrs. Katherine Wied, who has taught at Denfeld for the last three years, has been appointed to the position.
By Dave Ouse
